Are you a fan of puzzles? Download Super Jigsaw Puzzle, the most ambitious game in this genre! This relaxing game features: – Many unique, high-quality photos that will prevent you from getting bored; – A pleasant soundtrack that fits perfectly with the visual and thematic elements of the game, allowing you to concentrate on solving puzzles. The photos used have been selected by the team and offer a real challenge to those who are looking for something new. You might find that some of these images are incredible. If you are seeking a puzzle that will awaken all your senses, then this is the app for you.

License: Free

Author: Flat Cat Games

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Super Jigsaw Puzzle for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Super Jigsaw Puzzle Overview

Super Jigsaw Puzzle allows you to make photo puzzles that your family will enjoy. Choose the image, the number of pieces, and the soothing musical background. Then sit back, relax and feel the satisfaction of a job well done. This is a Windows-based program that lets you put together puzzles of high-quality images. Entertaining and fun, this game is a real challenge for lovers of puzzles and will help to develop your visual intelligence. Play with the different settings to obtain the best results, and save yourself a lot of headaches by automatically generating interlocking pieces.

This application contains hundreds of puzzles with different shapes and sizes, from 30 pieces up to 70 pieces. Bring beauty and fun to your spare time by helping out with an animal charity. You can do this simply by capturing a laugh here, or there, for the sake of the most inaccessible part of the population. The puzzles, which you will solve with curiosity and pleasure, will be available at animal welfare centers.

This is one of the most beautiful puzzle games you’ll ever lay your hands on. The essence of this game is improving and exercising your brain by assembling complex images, which ultimately leads to a healthier and more relaxed mind.

Features of Super Jigsaw Puzzle for PC

70+ different puzzles

Autosave, you will not lose your progress

4 levels of difficulty

You can form groups with the pieces and combine them together

Configurable snap

Zoom

Relaxing music and atmosphere

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Super Jigsaw Puzzle is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.