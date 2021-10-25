Experience the thrill of solving a real Jigsaw puzzle on your PC Windows with Microsoft Jigsaw! Choose from thousands of beautiful puzzles and play them with the number of pieces you want. With Microsoft Jigsaw, Jigsaw puzzle are simple and fun to solve, making the most out of your tablet’s touchscreen. Just Jigsaws is easy to play, fun, and relaxing. Join the millions of happy Microsoft Jigsaw players and begin your journey into the world of Jigsaw Puzzling. For the first time, enjoy thousands of jigsaw puzzles, from easy to hard.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Jigsaw for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Jigsaw Overview

It’s a perfect choice for all ages to enjoy, Microsoft Jigsaw Puzzle is fun for the whole family, which will bring the greatest comfort, relaxation, and enjoyment. Microsoft Jigsaw Puzzle, a free jigsaw game, it’s a real classic that will give you lots of fun. Just create and solve your own jigsaw puzzle from any image you want. For each puzzle, the edge touches the screen on the right spot, and then pixel by pixel places the piece in its right position. But watch out! If you put the wrong piece into any space, it will get switched to another one and yield to another piece.

Microsoft Jigsaw Puzzle offers lots and lots of premium and free jigsaw puzzle packs, daily free gift puzzles and you can even build your own puzzles from family photos and images. Classic and Modern themes as well as a wide variety of categories like Animals, Art, Cities, Flowers, Landscapes, Holiday and Sports: everything’s there. Choose from a variety of puzzle packs or download free gift puzzles daily.

Feel relaxed and happy after playing Microsoft Jigsaw Puzzle HD. Thousands of stunning pictures are waiting for you to be solved. Play MS Jigsaw Puzzle, open up your world. Enjoy jigsaw puzzle games from the big collection. The possibilities are endless with multiple difficulty levels, zoom and rotate features, and comfy controls.

Features of Microsoft Jigsaw for PC

Custom Puzzles

A Fun Interactive Learning Experience for All Ages

Hundreds of Unique puzzles

Available for Online Play or Download

Stunning HD Graphics and Beautiful Images

Daily Challenge Puzzles

Xbox Live Integration

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

