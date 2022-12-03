You’ve just edited a video, but now you have to edit subtitles. You could use a complicated program like Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro, but then you’ll have to find the right one and pay for it. But don’t worry, you can use Subtitle Edit for PC. It’s free, open-source, and easy to use! No matter what you’re working on – an independent film project or a YouTube channel – Subtitle Edit is an essential tool for making your videos more accessible to the world. Subtitle Edit is a free and open-source subtitle editor to create, edit, adjust or synchronize subtitles for videos. With SE you can easily adjust subtitles if they are out of sync.

License: Free

Author: Nikolaj Lynge Olsson

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Subtitle Edit for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Subtitle Edit Overview

Subtitle Edit is a free, open-source editor for video subtitles. It has a number of innovative features – like the ability to synchronize subtitles if they’re out of sync. With SE you can easily adjust subtitles if they’re out of time. It supports the most common subtitle formats and you can work with both, text and video files. Now you can enjoy movies without all the pesky subtitles in the way, with Subtitle Edit. Is video not your thing? SE also supports your favorite TV shows, YouTube videos, and anything else you can think of! With SE there’s no need to read, just enjoy.

You can easily adjust a subtitle if it is out of sync with the video track, even if it’s coming from an external source like SRT-file or a subtitle database. You can open subtitles embedded inside Matroska files, m2ts, and AVI/DIVX files and use them to adjust the subtitles – change their timing, font, color, and anything else you want. It can load external subtitle files via drag and drop, so you can edit them or even just check the timing.

Overall, Subtitle Edit is an open-source editor for video subtitles. It is free to use, even for commercial purposes. Use Subtitle edit to make adjustments so that the subtitles fit your video perfectly, or simply use it to subtitle any other videos according to your language.

Features of Subtitle Edit for PC

Create/adjust/sync/translate subtitle lines

Convert between SubRip, MicroDVD, Advanced Sub Station Alpha

Cool audio visualizer control

Video player uses MPV, DirectShow, or VLC media player

Visually sync/adjust a subtitle (start/end position and speed)

Audio to text (speech recognition) via Vosk/Kaldi

Auto Translation via Google translate

Rip subtitles from a (decrypted) DVD

Import and OCR VobSub sub/IDX binary subtitles

Import and OCR Blu-ray .sup files – bd sup reading is based on Java code from BDSup2Sub by 0xdeadbeef)

Can open subtitles embedded inside Matroska files

Can open subtitles (text, closed captions, VobSub) embedded inside mp4/mv4 files

Can open/OCR XSub subtitles embedded inside DivX/Avi files

Can open/OCR DVB and Teletext subtitles embedded

Can open/OCR Blu-ray subtitles embedded inside .m2ts

Can read and write both UTF-8 and other Unicode files and ANSI

Sync: Show texts earlier/later + point synchronization

Merge/split subtitles

Adjust display time

Fix common errors wizard

Spell checking via Libre Office dictionaries

Remove text for hearing impaired (HI)

Renumbering

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

