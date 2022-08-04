If you’re a streamer on Twitch, Mixer, or Youtube, you have probably heard of Streamlabs Chatbot. Streamlabs Chatbot is a program developed for Twitch, Youtube, and Mixer that provides entertainment and moderation features for your stream. So you can focus on what you do best, play the game, and entertain your viewers. The Streamlabs Chatbot features bot commands and moderation tools to control your Twitch chat. The dashboard shows the most important information and the Events feature keeps you on task. The Command Scheduler makes it easy for you to schedule commands, Join the Chatbots subreddit community today.

License: Free

Author: Streamlabs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Streamlabs Chatbot for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Streamlabs Chatbot Overview

Game chat has never been so easy. Streamlabs Chatbot easily integrates into your streaming stack and provides moderation, entertainment, and management functionality in one place. It allows you to build a community through the use of an amazing moderation system that includes tools like AutoMod, which automatically moderates keywords and phrases from specific Twitch channels and a whole lot more. With your game chat handled by the bot, you can focus on the entertainment part of being a streamer or video-content creator. Features include raffles, giveaways (with tickets), music requests, mini-games, loyalty points, and a variety of counter-browse dialogues.

With Streamlabs Chatbot, you can play games, run giveaways, build loyalty, and more. Streamlabs Chatbot also checks for new followers and subscribers. Streamlabs Chatbot is accessible on your desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone for all your streaming needs. You can add SFX, and Quotes and display a counter in all chat channels. You can also keep your moderation team on their toes with various mini-games and events. Your viewers can command your chatbot to play games with you, open raffles, give away free stuff and reward your loyal followers.

Overall, Streamlabs Chatbot is designed to simplify your stream, enhance your chat, and make life easier. Over 100,000 streamers use Streamlabs Chatbot to stop worrying about their viewers and focus on the things that actually matter – getting good at their game and having fun.

Features of Streamlabs Chatbot for PC

Create your own chatbot

Dashboard

Commands

Timers

Quotes

Raffle / Giveaway

Sound Effects

Loyalty

Mini Games

Events

Song Request

Queue

Notifications

Moderation

Cloud

Hotkeys / Macros

Support

OBS Remote

HTML Overlays

Python Scripting

Localization

Style

Discord

Auto-Host

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Streamlabs Chatbot is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.