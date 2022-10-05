SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system created by Valve Software for use on personal computers. It comprises a Linux kernel, an X server with the support of Nvidia graphics cards DRM, and Steam client software. In the SteamOS standard configuration, the Steam Client program serves as a user interface and provides connectivity to Steam online services. That being said, you can still access the standard Linux desktop. Most of all, it is an open Linux platform that leaves you in full control. You can take charge of your system and install new software or content as you want.

SteamOS Overview

Introducing SteamOS, a new Linux-based operating system built for gaming and entertainment. Compatible with your favorite hardware and all your games, SteamOS serves up content to your HD TV with super-fast streaming and low-latency responsiveness. It has a user-friendly interface, new ways to connect with friends, and is completely customizable. SteamOS is a Linux-based operating system that brings a clean and powerful console experience to your home, without the need for owning a high-priced Microsoft Xbox or PlayStation.

You can take charge of your system and install new software or content as you want.

Up until now, you’ve been playing games on a closed-source console. SteamOS is a public release of a Linux-based operating system, built on solid Debian core, that’s optimized for your living room! It comes with everything you need to play all your favorite games right out of the box. This software lets you get into gaming with friends and play thousands upon thousands of games available on Steam.

Features of SteamOS for PC

SteamOS is designed primarily for playing video games

It can connect directly to a television

It can run games natively that have been developed for Linux and Steam

Users are also able to stream games from their Windows, Mac, or Linux computers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 200 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

