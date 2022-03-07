The world’s most secure laptop, now ready for the workplace. Chrome OS Flex is a new, free-to-download operating system from Google. Built for businesses and schools, it’s fully compatible with Google’s powerful cloud-based management. Chrome OS Flex modernizes devices you already own, allowing you to experience the benefits of Chrome OS on PC. Within seconds of powering on these devices, users experience the benefits of Chrome OS – access to web apps and more, all within an intuitive and clutter-free environment that doesn’t slow down over time.

Chrome OS Flex Overview

Chrome OS Flex for PC is a free, lightweight OS that gives you fast access to web apps and virtualization. Chrome OS Flex boots up in seconds and doesn’t slow down over time, thanks to its cloud-based management. Chrome OS Flex modernizes devices you already own, providing an easy-to-use interface for users while reducing your IT burden. Chrome OS Flex allows you to experience all of the benefits of Chrome OS, on existing Windows PCs, turning them into fast, simple, secure devices for the enterprise. There is no need to buy new hardware. Install on the devices you already have and make them work better.

Chrome OS Flex lets you meet your business or school needs by modernizing the devices you already own. Chrome OS Flex is free, fast, and easy to set up. This version of Chrome OS works on virtually any device with a modern Intel-based processor and at least 3 GB of RAM. Chrome OS Flex makes your existing PC more secure and easier to manage – all while giving you the benefits of a modern Chrome device.

By working with Google’s powerful cloud-based management, you can use the same Chrome OS across your fleet and get everything done instantly. With Chrome OS Flex, you can transform existing PC devices into powerful Chrome OS systems. It’s free to download and easy to get up and running. And since it fully supports Google’s cloud-based management, you can manage devices across your network from a single dashboard.

Features of Chrome OS Flex for PC

Devices boot quickly

Experience fast access to VDI and web apps

Use the Google Admin console to manage

Deploy Chrome OS Flex across your fleet via USB or network

Blocked executables and sandboxing technology

IT controls to prevent data loss on lost or stolen devices

Deploy a more energy efficient

Refresh your older devices

Advanced security

Granular device controls

Reporting and insights

Control updates

Scalable, cloud-first management

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 16 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

