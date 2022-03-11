Customize desktop interface themes called skins to personalize the look and feel of your desktop. WindowBlinds is a program that enables you to completely change the look and feel of Microsoft Windows. It works by applying new visual styles, called skins, across the entire user interface (title bars, push buttons, start menu, taskbar, etc.) of the operating system. WindowBlinds gives you complete control over the look and feel of your Windows desktop. Try thousands of skins, visual styles, and themes and change the entire look of your desktop simply by applying one.

License: Trial

Author: Stardock

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WindowBlinds for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

WindowBlinds Overview

WindowBlinds make windows do things they’ve never done before advanced UI configuration capability works with all your application’s software updates automatically. With WindowBlinds, you can customize the look and feel of the entire desktop to create a unique user experience. Simply select one of the many included skins, or if you’re feeling creative, you can design your own! Apply skins to apply a new look to title bars, borders, pushbuttons, and the Start bar. Or enhance your desktop with backgrounds from your favorite movies, comics, or games.

It’s a Windows utility that enables users to personalize nearly every aspect of the Windows graphical user interface. You can change the look of your taskbar, window frames, and Start Menu. WindowBlinds enables you to make your desktop interface uniquely yours. Customize the Start menu, taskbar, window frames, and control buttons. It’s easy to create unique color combinations and window chrome with only a few mouse clicks. Best of all, you can download thousands of creative skins and accessories created by artists around the world.

Skin the Windows desktop interface with WindowBlinds. It allows you to completely customize the look and feel of the Windows interface. It can change virtually every portion of the Windows interface, including title bars, scrollbars, push buttons, checkboxes, radio buttons, and more.

Features of WindowBlinds for PC

Select from the many skins

Select skins have multiple sub-styles

Personalize any of the default Windows themes

Easily change which fonts your skins

Make your skins the center

Find a great skin

Personalize any skin

Explorer Backgrounds

Instantly preview

WindowBlinds enables you to change skins randomly

Design your own skins

Customize only the parts

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

