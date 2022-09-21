Are you having problems uninstalling your AMD Display Driver and Catalyst Control Center applications? Download the AMD Clean Uninstall Utility to quickly and easily uninstall AMD Display Driver and Catalyst Control Center. The utility will also clean up leftover files, registry entries, and folders that might have been left behind after a failed driver installation. This utility will help you potentially fix some uninstallation problems and better prepare your system for a better driver installation experience.

AMD Cleanup Utility Overview

Uninstalling AMD Catalyst display and audio drivers can sometimes fail. Our Clean Uninstall Utility will attempt to remove any previously installed AMD Catalyst display and audio drivers and cleans up left-over files and registry entries from the system. Help make your next driver installation a better experience by cleaning up your system beforehand with AMD Cleanup Utility. The AMD Cleanup Utility will attempt to remove any previously installed AMD Catalyst display and audio drivers.

Don’t give up on installation. The AMD Cleanup Utility is designed to prepare your system for a better driver installation experience. Use this utility only if the normal uninstallation procedure using the Windows Control Panel’s Programs and Features option is unsuccessful.

Features of AMD Cleanup Utility for PC

Free software

Easy to use

Designed to attempt removal of any previously installed AMD

This helps to prepare the system for a better driver installation experience

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

