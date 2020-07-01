PeaZip latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a free alternative to archive and extractor files like WinRAR and WinZIP? You should try PeaZip. PeaZip is a free and open source file archiver and extractor tool developed by Giorgio Tani for Microsoft Windows. PeaZip is lightweight applicaion, extremely easy to use and well integrated with Microsoft Windows OS. It’s easy to create and share zip files and allows access to advanced processing options. This application has many features include: archive conversion, file splitting and joining, secure file deletion, byte-to-byte file comparison, archive encryption, checksum or hash files, find duplicate files, batch renaming, system benchmarking, random passwords and more.

License: Free

Author: Giorgio Tani

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PeaZip

File Size:

The program is small in size, has a clean interface, works efficiently in the background, fairly straightforward to use. PeaZip allows users to run extracting and archiving operations automatically using command line and graphics user interface program like WinRAR, WinZip and 7Zip program. The application supports archive 7-Zip, p7zip, FreeArc, PAQ, and PEA file type. It’s can open and extract files 180+ archive formats including: 001, 7Z, ACE, ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX and many more.

With PeaZip you can compressing from large files to less files using winzip tool. The application is a great to use for this performance extracting and archiving. PeaZip will helps in extracting and archiving, cleaning the system, speed up, and optimization of system. It’s easy to create and share zip files and allows access to advanced processing options. The application can also read images file such as JPEG, JPG, BMP, TIFF files type.

It is an easy to use tool to extract and compress data files. Again it works well and has nice features, but overall this is for everyone. Overall, PeaZip is very fast and make compressing and uncompressing files (sometimes very large compressed files take less time than the competitors) and I’ve never run into an issue with file corruption.

Features of PeaZip

Free and open source file archiver and extractor

Archives opener and decompressor

Interactive and batch creation and decompression of multiple archives at once

Convert files

Create sfx archives

Split and join files

Strong encryption with two factor authentication

Encrypted password manager

Secure delete

Find duplicates

Calculate hash or checksum

Scripting and scheduling exported job definitions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

