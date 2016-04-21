Slimjet Browser for PC Windows is a faster, smoother web browser developed by FlashPeak Inc for Microsoft Windows. This is a browser that user use frequently, given its specifications, is a very useful tool and also easy to use for everyone. The browser allows to use it in almost any low specs PC for it’s lightweight application. Slimjet Browser is one of the best free browsers that currently exist in the market, is easy and fast to use, has its own integrated adsense blocker, it has very strong privacy options compared to other web browser, also allows synchronization with other addons, very useful and good.

License: Free

Author: FlashPeak Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Slimjet Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Slimjet Browser Overview

Slimjet provides many additional options and settings so that you can customize the browser. This browser comes with a turbocharged download manager which uses multiple connections in parallel to download files up to 12x faster, faster than other download manager program. Slimjet includes advanced and flexible anti-tracking options. The browser let users customize the toolbar and add or remove additional buttons to quickly access more features. It is compatible with most plugins and extenions designed for Chrome browser.

Enjoy a clean and adsense free web at lightning fast speed. With Slimjet you can easily download any youtube videos, netflix videos, or videos from other sharing sites to local hard disk in various resolution and format for offline viewing. You can also extract mp3 file from the downloaded video file. You can also record any online screaming video or other dynamic content in any web page into a local video file.

Slimjet Browser is an application that has helped a lot, with it you can do research searches, you can enter on your social networks, your bank accounts, you can make use of whatssap and facebook messenger because they come integrated. I recommend it widely, very good, simple and quick to use, comes with a complete package, besides being free is very good option of low resources.

Features of Slimjet Browser for PC

QuickFill form filler

Fully customizable toolbar

One-click Facebook integration

Download online streaming videos

Instant photo upload

Flexible web page translation

Weather condition and forecast

Integrate with popular web services

Upload clipboard image

Auto refresh web page

Enhanced autofill from predefined identity information

Quickly switch search engine

Save webpage screenshot

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

