3D Pinball Space Cadet game setup for PC is an action game shooter video game developed and published by Maxis, in 1995. Space Cadet Pinball is, as the name implies, a pinball game. Graphically, Space Cadet Pinball is a bit darker than you’d like to see from a typical pinball table but is very nice. For a 3D pinball game, the graphics were actually pretty good. This game has some of the best 3D graphics out there. When you play this game, it looks so real, you feel like you’re actually there.

License: Free

Author: Maxis

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 3D Pinball Space Cadet for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

3D Pinball Space Cadet Overview

In this game, the gameplay 3D Pinball Space Cadet is simple and easy to use. All you have to do is launch the ball into the little ring. It will hit random things, which give you points based on how difficult it is to hit. When it’s about to hit the bottom, you use two boosters to knock it back into the ring. If you lose one ball and have to start the process over again. When you lose all your chances, the game is over. This game is easy to play, but it is just like any other pinball game.

This game has a lot of potentials, and can also be very fun for people of all ages. This pinball game has some of the best graphics I have ever seen. This game was made to kill time and that’s exactly what it does. It’s not too challenging to push you away but it’s not so easy that you’ll get above twenty million that fast. Enjoyable without the endless frustration and if you have any fond pinball memories, and your machine of choice is on here, you will not be disappointed.

3D Pinball Space Cadet is so beautiful and accurate Pinball game, is the better Pinball game ever and all the different machines, it’s purely amazing. The best thing that Space Cadet Pinball has going for it is that it’s free. All of its other features are done much better in commercial games. If you’re a real pinball fan, cave downloads this game now. Overall, 3D Pinball Space Cadet is an excellent game.

Features of 3D Pinball Space Cadet for PC

Free game for everyone

The game tries to make up for the boredom with its flashy presentation

Pinball controls are pretty good

Most pinball games have a good deal of replay

The pinball action that you would be able to find here is simplistic

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 256 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. 3D Pinball Space Cadet is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.