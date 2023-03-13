Discover how Quod Libet can help you get and manage your music, and feed it to as many devices, whether portable or online. Make use of any or all of the plugins, which range from audio file format converters all the way to tools for ripping CDs and accessing online stores. Search and edit metadata the way you want – with a hybrid of tag-based, free-form, and input-based editing, you’re not limited by others’ ideas of structure. From the simple interface adapted from Bram’s CD Box comes a wide range of features. The main goals are to be flexible, powerful, and intuitive.

License: Free

Author: Quod Libet

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Quod Libet for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Quod Libet Overview

Quod Libet is a free music player, library manager, and streaming service with an unrivaled combination of power, flexibility, and ease of use. The program can be easily extended using plugins to add new features, and an included auto-update system means that the latest versions are always available. Keys features: Multiple audio back-ends, Multimedia key support, Full Unicode support, Hide songs on removable devices, Watch library for external changes, Simple user interface, Simple text searches, Configurable on-screen display, Custom Commands, and more.

Quod Libet gives you many ways to view your library, and can also automatically fetch cover art for you. It supports more than 90 different types of metadata, including moods (emotions), colors, places, and languages. Quod Libet makes it easy to rename a large number of files at once, automatically convert formats, and much more. Quod Libet has multiple views, so no matter how you’re used to describing your music, it’ll work for you. With over 90 plugins, you can extend and integrate with almost anything on your system, or write your own.

Overall, Libet is a cross-platform audio/music management program. It provides many ways to view your local library, including by album, artist, track, genre, year, and playback statistics. You can even group or filter the tracks any way you like. There are over 90 plugins included, mostly for integrating with other software such as Squeezebox, Amarok, and Rhythmbox.

Features of Quod Libet for PC

A simple user interface to Just Play Music

Hide songs on removable devices that may not always be there

Watch the library for external changes, additions, and deletions

Save song ratings and play counts

Internet Radio support

Full Unicode support

Make changes to many files at once

Make changes across all supported file formats

Applies clipping prevention whenever available

Configurable default (fallback) and pre-amp values to suit any audio setup

Multimedia key support

Real shuffle mode, which plays the whole playlist before repeating

Simple text-searches

Album list with cover art

By directory, including songs not in your library

Download high-quality cover art from pluggable sources

Automatic tagging via MusicBrainz and CDDB

Configurable on-screen display

Custom commands

Player control, status information, and querying of the library from the command line

Can use named pipes to control running instances

Now-playing is available as a fixed file

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Quod Libet is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.