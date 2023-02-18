Have you always wanted to create your own cities or expand existing ones in the Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator worlds? This set of tools brings the ultimate toolchain for anyone willing to craft in-game items such as trucks, AI vehicles, models, prefabs (including support for all possible locators including AI traffic lines), and many other game assets found in both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. What is possible is now only bound by a player’s creativity. The developers will continue to constantly update this toolchain, making improvements based on the feedback from our community to make it easier.

License: Free

Author: SCS Blender Tools Team (SCS Software)

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SCS Blender Tools for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SCS Blender Tools Overview

SCS Blender Tools bring the ultimate toolchain for anyone willing to create content for in-game worlds or mods for the games. The set of tools supports the complete creation pipeline of any type of game assets such as models, prefabs (including support for all possible locators including AI traffic lines), and many other game assets found in both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. The toolchain supports the complete creation pipeline of any type of in-game assets such as models, prefabs, and many other game assets.

The features such as; Game Archive Extractor, SCS mid-format importer, SCS mid-format exporter, Multi-object system, Part/Variant system, Special Locators, SCS Material system, Special tool shelf with additional tools, and Map Editor. With SCS Blender Tools you can create any type of asset, including trucks, AI vehicles, models, prefabs, and sound effects. While the toolset itself is free of charge and will remain free of charge forever, some modders may need to purchase additional tools/plugins necessary for their workflows.

Overall, The SCS Blender tools are a set of tools to aid content creators in creating their own mods for games, trucks, AI models, prefabs – including 3ds Max and Zmodeller, traffic lines, add-ons for the scripting system, etc.

Features of SCS Blender Tools for PC

Game Archive Extractor

SCS mid-format importer

SCS mid-format exporter

Multi-object system

Part/Variant system

Special Locators

SCS Material system

Special tool shelf with additional tools

Map Editor

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. SCS Blender Tools is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.