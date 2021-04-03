For those of you who want to develop an app for an Android platform, you will need to download and install ADB or Android Debug Bridge and its driver. If you are using a Samsung Android smartphone, you will need an ADB driver Samsung download. Samsung ADB driver itself is a software component. It makes it possible for you to synchronize and recover data, backup files, and optimally use other various, sophisticated features between your Samsung Android smartphone and your computer or laptop.

License: Free

Author: SAMSUNG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ADB Driver Samsung for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ADB Driver Samsung Overview

As the name implies, the Samsung ADB driver acts as a bridge that connects your Samsung smartphone to your computer or laptop. Though you are not developing an app, there will be times when you need to connect your Samsung Android smartphone to your PC. Without downloading and installing the correct ADB Samsung driver, you will not be able to do many things on your PC besides regular file transfer.

You can download the driver on this website and many websites that you can find on the internet. Once you have installed the Samsung ADB driver on your laptop or computer, you will be able to use the 3G or 4G data with your PC to access the internet via the official Samsung PC Suite. However, before you can do that, you have to activate USB debugging on the device. So that your PC will be able to recognize your Samsung Android smartphone after you have installed the correct ADB driver for your Samsung device.

The driver also enables you to either upgrade or downgrade Android firmware by using official Samsung USB drivers. You can either manually or automatically download the Samsung ADB Driver. The automatic download is more recommended since it is more practical. Automatic download usually will automatically recognize the operating system you use on your PC and will find the correct driver for it.

Features of ADB Driver Samsung for PC

Free to use

Supports Samsung Devices

Connect a Samsung Devices over USB

Detect Manufacturer and Model

Quick Installer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphic or AMD equivalent

