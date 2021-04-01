As you might already know, ADB or Android Debug Bridge drives are indeed one of the most important components that exist in every Android device. However, it is meant only for certain people. ADB is frequently designed for developers and self-maintainers. Because the features of ADB will not be beneficial for those who are not involved in the development of the Android operating system itself.
License: Free
Author: universaladbdriver.com
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
File Name: Universal ADB Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
Universal ADB Driver Overview
The meaning of developers, in this case, means those who are involved in the matters of the Android operating system, such as Firmware, ROM customs, and so on. Besides, ADB driver universal download is also important for those who work as a Modder. Android users might also need an ADB universal driver for doing some activities that are related to the Android operating system. For example, when they need to transfer files or data. ADB drivers have various abilities. One of its main functions is to connect an Android device to a PC by using a USB cable or Wireless LAN.
So far, there are a lot of ADB drivers that you can choose to download. Each ADB driver is actually the same. They take the ADB driver source from the latest version of the Android SDK. However, they are smaller in size. For example, there is the one called a dedicated installer ADB driver. This ADB driver is packed into an app. Later, users will need to manually download and install it with just a few clicks. It is really easy to use.
What differentiates one ADB driver from others is the installation method. There are the ones that use installers, Command Prompt, or manual copy-paste. You can choose the one that you think is the easiest one. Once you have downloaded the ADB universal driver, you just need to follow the instructions in order to install in on your PC.
Features of Universal ADB Driver for PC
- Free for Anyone
- Quick Installer
- Support Many Devices
- Support 32 bit and 64 bit Windows
- Detect Manufacturer and Devices Model
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphic or AMD equivalent