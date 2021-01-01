Artweaver for PC is a free painting tool created for Microsoft Windows and published by Boris Eyrich. Artweaver has realistic brushes to paint creatively or just experiment with, with many effects such as oil paints, acrylics, pastels, pencils, airbrushes, etc. It also has standard image editing tools like gradient, crop, fill, sharpen, blur, emboss, selection tools, and more like other painting tools. This application is recommended to amateur or newbie artists and professional artists who are familiar with commercial programs like Corel Painter.

License: Free

Author: Boris Eyrich

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Artweaver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Artweaver Overview

This program is excellent for an author who needs to illustrate but does not have illustration skills. The program can do most of what the full version of Microsoft Painter can do, a slightly limited and largely simplified menu system. Which is also a very good program and very stripped down and streamlined for ease of use. This application supports most common file formats, such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PCX, TGA, TIFF, PNG, PSD, although the BMP, GIF, JPEG, and PNG formats.

The interface of this program is very similar to the Photoshop program but with different functions. You can easily draw anything here, you can draw landscapes, mountains, seas, beaches, create human objects, draw islands, planets, and whatever you can. You need an extra learning process to be able to use this software, you can watch YouTube videos or read a particular book.

Artweaver is specially designed for art enthusiasts and emerging photo artists got everything the more expensive programs have. This is more of a painting program, rather than a photo editing. If you are an aspiring author and feel like you need some basic illustrations then this program could make it pretty easy for you. Overall, this program is much faster, easier, and intuitive than other programs.

Features of Artweaver for PC

Free painting tools software

Realistic brushes

It has an intuitive and easy to use user interface

Allows you to work together on the same document

Records the whole painting process as events

Powered by a powerful core which utilizes existing hardware

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

1024×768 pixels or greater monitor resolution

A pen tablet is recommended

