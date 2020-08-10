LibreCAD latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. LibreCAD is a free Open Source 2D CAD application for Microsoft Windows by LibreCAD community. LibreCAD provides you with a high level of professionalism and all the tools you need to carry out projects efficiently and easily. The interface is good and easy to use for everyone and how easy it is to get the best drawings quickly. The compatibility that it has with many other software and every year they are more. One of the tools that consider of favorites is the import and export.

License: Free

Author: LibreCAD community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LibreCAD

File Size:

LibreCAD is the best software to make your digital 2D drawings. Most of the interface and handle concepts are analogous to AutoCAD, making it easier to use for users. It is without equal the precision and preference with which you can draw, the simplicity in which you can literally make any figure. The plotting method is fundamental, it allows you to modify the size of the sheet, slaves, among others, which are very functional and reduce lost time. It is the best computerized drawing tool you can recommend.

LiberCAD allow you to digitally draw 2D projects and basic ideas. You can also developed them with high precision and professionalism level like AutoCAD. LibreCAD allow you to import images and modeling that allow to read lines of other softwares. The commands are super simple but useful and they allow you to draw with perfect precision. The way to print, the scale, the way to define, are parts that make this software the best.

LibreCAD is undoubtedly the best 2D drawing tool that exists. If you need precision at the moment of drawing 2D object this is the right software for you. Overall, LibreCAD is the best and free 2D CAD for everyone, student, working and home project. I recommended to others considering the product.

Features of LibreCAD

Completely and Utterly Free

Open Source and GPLv2

LibreCAD is also free to hack and copy

No Language Barriers

It’s available in over 30 languages

Save/Open: DXF, CXF, LFF

Import: DWG, JWW, SHP, PIC

Export: SVG, PDF, ICO, JPG, PNG, DDS, TIF, BMP, Others

Drawing: advanced snapping system, blocks, hatches, layers, templates, 2D iso/ortho

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

