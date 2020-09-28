PuTTY Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PuTTY Portable is free and open source terminal emulator by Simon Tatham for Windows. The tool is a client for remote connections to network equipment or servers. PuTTY allowing to make remote connection with the following links Telnet, SSH, Serial and using open code. With PuTTY Portable user can correction configurations to the network equipment of the company through the accesses previously configured using SSH or Telnet. It’s not a very complicated application for easy use, it can be a bit complicated when connecting with for example “AWS”.

PuTTY is a tool to access the very basic equipment, it is a basic access tool. But outside of that it is very useful I have not had any problem when accessing the equipment. It can be difficult to use for complex connections, but the general use is quite simple. It has a very simple graphical interface, it helps to connect to different equipment through different protocols and terminals. This program also has a mobile version for Android which is very useful and allows using tablets to make quick and easy connections.

PuTTY is free, easy of use and has a good number of options to customize our connections, it is also robust. One of the most useful options is to be able to save in a text file the complete session of the connection. With PuTTY, you can connect from wherever you want and do it with the devices you have on hand. It is a very lightweight and also versatile tool to use it adapts easily to your connection.

PuTTY is the most used terminal emulator software for network administrators to access the equipment either by console cable or by remote access via Telnet or SSH. My recommendation for IT or companies that want to make remote connections is to use PUTTY is easy. Overall, PuTTY is a free and open source software for the use of any person.

Features of PuTTY Portable

The secure remote terminal

Provides user control over the SSH encryption key

PuTTY supports SSO through GSSAPI, including user provided GSSAPI DLLs

Can emulate control sequences from xterm, VT220, VT102 or ECMA-48 terminal

Support the network communication layer supports IPv6, and the SSH protocol

Can be used with local serial port connections

