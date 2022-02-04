We all know you’ve been playing on the big screen, but now there’s an even better option for you. The FB Alpha is a revolutionary new way to the game. It allows you to play your game library in high quality with hardware-accelerated video output (OpenGL) for free. FB Alpha is a highly accurate emulator for arcade games. It has everything that the original hardware has, including sound, graphics, and input. Main features include the full screen and windowed modes, high resolutions, and customizable controls. Now you can play your favorite games on any PC.

FB Alpha Overview

FB Alpha is a lightweight emulator designed for emulating NeoGeo, Capcom, and Konami arcade games. It aims to be fast and accurate while maintaining the same experience you would have playing the original arcade machine. The name stands for Future Boy Advance for Alpha as it was originally developed for the GBA but has also been ported to Windows. It has a great GUI, so it’s really easy to use. FB Alpha is not only stable and fast but also very accurate (close to 100%). All basic features are the same as Final Burn Alpha. FB Alpha is a retro gaming console for your PC. Pinball games, shoot ’em ups, and old-school arcade games – all live on your computer.

FB Alpha is an arcade emulator that supports several different machines, from Neo-Geo to some old Japanese Capcom and Cave games. It’s highly accurate, with game compatibility of up to 98%. FB Alpha has been in active development since 2007 and has advanced well over many other emulators. You can play hundreds of games in HD, with amazing graphics and sounds.

This is the Windows version of FB Alpha. It’s a multi-system emulator for Windows that emulates arcade games but also other systems such as NeoGeo, CPS1, CPS2 and Konami, Capcom, and Cave. You can finally use your PC like an arcade cabinet! Download FB Alpha and play hundreds of games for free. And, unlike other arcade cabinets, you don’t have to stand up to play.

Features of FB Alpha for PC

FBAlpha is an arcade emulator

It supports a lot of arcade machines

Offers screen rotation

Memcard support

Cheats code support, shaders

HLSL 3D support

It can also play platforms from Konami, Cave, and Neo Geo

It’s also one of the only emulators to play the Super Gun games

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

