Most computer users rely on data back-ups software programs such as Time Machine to back up their protected files and folders. Even with the most reliable data backup software program, you may still need a professional data recovery tool to restore your lost or deleted files. Here comes the Puran File Recovery to rescue PC users from disaster and risk caused by accidental deleting, formatting, removing volumes, etc. This free data recovery software will offer you 3 file preview modes（File Type, File Name, File Content）to make sure you select the correct file location and file types before you start to recover deleted or lost files for good.

License: Free

Author: puransoftware.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Puran File Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Puran File Recovery Overview

Puran File Recovery for Windows is a user-friendly software program that helps you recover data from scratched or damaged disks, including floppy disks, hard drives, CDs, or DVDs. The program reads sector by sector and copies the content onto another disk. This way all files are recovered and saved as image files on your computer so you don’t need to worry about data loss any longer. Simply install Puran File Recovery on your PC, then use the application to recover any file that you have accidentally deleted.

How to install and use Puran File Recovery for PC Windows: download and install this program, launch the application, select the drive or partition that needs scanning and recovery, then let Undelete do its job. That’s all it takes to data recovery from SD Card, Hard Drive, USB Drive, Memory Stick, etc. Puran File Recovery uses unique buffering technology that allows it to make smooth copies of damaged disks (even if they cannot be recognized by the computer or Windows).

Overall, Puran File Recovery for PC is a great solution if you’re confronted with this type of problem. It does not matter what type of media you choose to store your data on (floppy disk, HDD, CD, or DVD), there’s a big possibility that it could get damaged. Puran File Recovery recovers and copies data from scratched disks effectively helping you to ensure the safety of all your important data.

Features of Puran File Recovery for PC

A very simple interface with an extremely powerful recovery

A Quick Scan that lists deleted files

A Deep Scan that can intelligently scan a drive byte

A Full Scan that can detect deleted/lost partitions

Deep/Full Scan not just looks for lost file records

More than 50 formats/data patterns list expandable

In many cases, full paths of deleted files will be listed

Recovered files can be saved with their path structure intact

Files are listed in the tree and list views

A search box supporting wildcards

An official portable version is also available

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

