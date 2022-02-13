My OldBoy! is a full-featured and super-fast Game Boy/Game Boy Color emulator. It emulates accurately almost every aspect of the real hardware. The user interface is designed to be fast and easy to use. A built-in screen capture feature allows you to save an image of the game any time during gameplay. Special features including link cable, rumble, and tilt sensor are also supported. This is by far the most compatible GBC emulator for Android, you can try many commercial games (such as Pokemon) that fail on other competing products. It runs on a wide variety of devices from very low-end PC desktop, mobile phones to modern tablets.

License: Free

Author: Fast Emulator

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: My OldBoy GBC Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

My OldBoy! is the only GBC Boy emulator that has been constantly updated for several years, and it comes with many features: link cable emulation (via virtual port communication), sound emulation with stereo separation, a fancy OpenGL-based graphical user interface, and support for ROMs in ZIP/TAR/7z format, among others. It also supports shortcuts to install games from your PC. Here are some of its main features: Fastest emulation using ARM, Very good game compatibility, Saves your data, GameShark/GameGenie, and more.

With full controller support, screen size support, link cable support, and a backlit virtual gamepad, My OldBoy! is the best GBC emulator for PC and Android. It also includes customizable on-screen multi-touch controls, hardware-accelerated graphics using OpenGL ES 2.0 (with support for primitive coloring), high-quality sound output, and cheat code support.

Overall, My OldBoy! GBC Emulator is a high-quality Gameboy Color emulator. It doesn’t slow down NES or Gameboy advance speed on 1ghz devices. Many small games will play full speed on your PC and the screen is smooth without frame skipping. It’s perfect on this phone, the same hardware as the GBA SP.

Features of My OldBoy GBC Emulator for PC

Fastest emulation using ARM assembly code

Very good game compatibility

Saves your battery as much as possible

Link cable emulation either on the same device

Tilt sensor and rumble emulation

Super Game Boy palettes emulation

GameShark/GameGenie cheat codes support

IPS/UPS ROM patching

Fast-forward to skip long stories, as well as slow down games

OpenGL rendering backend, as well as normal rendering on devices without a GPU

Cool video filters through the support of GLSL shaders

On-screen keypad (multi-touch requires Android 2.0 or later)

A very powerful screen layout editor

External controllers support

Well-designed user interface

Create and switch to different screen layouts and key-mapping profiles

Create shortcuts to easily launch your favorite games from your desktop

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download My OldBoy GBC Emulator app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for My OldBoy GBC Emulator.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download My OldBoy GBC Emulator APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded My OldBoy GBC Emulator.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. My OldBoy GBC Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.