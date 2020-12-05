Popcorn Time for Windows PC is a free multimedia player for direct play from BitTorrent client developed by Popcorn Time Community. The application provide a free alternative based video streaming services such as Netflix, but more like Soda Player. It is a very conversant tool where new users can learn easily on how to use it. Popcorn Time is very light to install on computers and it is compatible with many operating systems such as Windows. It also has many work tools that other software do not have on the market. With Popcorn Time, browse your like movie such as action, romance, comedy, adventure, Sci-Fi, Drama, popcorn Time, animation, family, sport, mystery, music, and western movie.

License: Free

Author: Popcorn Time Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Popcorn Time for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Popcorn Time is the result of many developers putting a bunch of API together to make the experience of watching torrent free movies as simple as possible. As multimedia player, Popcorn Time is that supports many formats of audio and video files as it is multifunctional. The application also compatible with different operating systems like Windows, Linux, MacOS and Android. It’s easy to use as it requires no level of education or experience for one to use

With Popcorn Time you can stream BitTorrent videos instantly and the application also integrated blazing fast SOCKS5 proxy. You can ease watch free movies and TV shows instantly online from peer to peer network. It is also a free application that is easy to use and in which there is the possibility to add subtitles. It also supports DHT, PEX, UDP trackers and all other key BitTorrent technologies to give you maximum speed.

It is a very versatile solution to play any type of video by BitTorrent network, which has led it to become one of the most used players. I highly recommend this player, which I think should be installed on all computers. Overall, Popcorn Time is one of the best multimedia playing by BitTorrent protocol software comparing it’s performance with other tools I have used.

Features of Popcorn Time for PC

Great free Movies and TV Shows

Watch any movie or TV show as many times as you want

Awesome catalogue

The best quality

Save time for making popcorn

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

