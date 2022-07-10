Are you having trouble with your connection to the office server? PingPlotter can tell you who, where, and when with an instant view of all devices on your network. Tell PingPlotter how often and how hard each device should be pinging, and it will highlight potential problems. Find problematic connections by comparing connections that are dropped or delayed against their required rate – if a hop is slow or congested, affected devices will show up quickly. PingPlotter for Windows helps you diagnose your entire network. With an intuitive interface and advanced visualizations, along with the ability to monitor hundreds of connections at once, PingPlotter makes short work of common issues like slow Internet.

License: Trial

Author: Pingman Tools, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PingPlotter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PingPlotter Overview

The leading network diagnosis tool for Windows, PingPlotter is a powerful troubleshooting and diagnostic tool that reveals the true end-to-end bandwidth performance of your network, helping you quickly pinpoint the sources of poor performance. It provides detailed statistics on which hosts or applications are causing or suffering poor performance or disconnections, allowing you to prioritize fixes and track the progress of your IT team’s response. It’s the simplest, most accurate way to track and monitor what happens at each step of every connection.

PingPlotter lets you see your network at an entirely new level – literally. It helps you make sure your servers, workstations, routers, access points, and other devices have fast and consistent connectivity, which improves performance and makes troubleshooting issues easier. It maps connections between devices and displays them as line charts so you can easily find problems. Instant feedback and detailed timelines help drill down to the exact second troubles start. Automated alerts and analytics tools speed up your response times.

Overall, PingPlotter for PC Windows lets you see your network through the eyes of each device, giving you powerful insights into performance and connectivity. It’s ideal for both IT admins tracking an entire LAN and home users troubleshooting local connections. Get accurate insight into each connection across your network — with full-screen charts, alerts, rich historical data, and more.

Features of PingPlotter for PC

Test two targets at the same time

See your device’s network perspective

Measure latency & packet loss

Discover networked devices

Ping with ICMP, UDP, and TCP packets

Run-on macOS or Windows

Trigger alerts when bad internet occurs

Share snapshot results with anyone

Install and run on your computer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

