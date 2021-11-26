Are you sick and tired of “half-baked” Windows 10 compatibility because of your old PC? Use the new PC Health Check app to double-check your system against the latest Windows OS requirements! Updated with all the newest OS-compatibility features, this lightweight application will check for the necessary drivers, software, hardware, and other prerequisites. All you need to do is download it today. The new Microsoft Corporation (Windows 11 Compatibility Tool) PC Health Checker application is the lightweight system information listing application that allows Windows 10 users to officially check if their PC is fulfilling all requirements needed for the installation of Windows 11.

PC Health Check Overview

It provides all the information you need from your CPU to your hard drive, to ensure that you have a well-performing Windows 11 system. To ensure that your PC is fully optimized and running at its best, you need to scan your PC. With the newly redesigned Windows 10 compatibility tool, PC Health Check, you can now scan your PC and find out if there are any possible issues that might be slowing down your Windows 10 performance.

The app is distributed online as an automated installer that can be easily downloaded and deployed on local storage by just following a few simple on-screen instructions. Once installed, the PC Health Checker app can be run on any version of Windows including Windows 7 or Windows 8. This app only takes a few minutes to run, but it could save hours of frustration as you can now fix any major issues ahead of time.

It’s a lightweight application that’s used for diagnosing problems with your PC. It helps you see what’s causing the issue and fixes it. Once installed, the PC Health Checker app can be run on any version of Windows 10, including Enterprise editions. The PC Health Checker app can be run on any version of Windows. This app can be run on any version of Windows, including Windows 7, 8.1, 10.

Features of PC Health Check for PC

View the battery capacity relative to the original

Keep your device secure by always running the latest version

View system requirements

Provides a comprehensive eligibility check based

Manage startup programs to improve startup time

There is also an option to check storage usage for the main drive

Sign in or create a Microsoft account to sync the device

It offers tips to improve your PC’s health and performance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

