FortiClient Offline

FortiClient latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FortiClient is the next generation endpoint protection for Windows by Fortinet, Inc. Forticlient protects your system against these kind of cyber attacks and completely protects your system from malicious content and viruses. The application is easy to use, you can work remotely and quickly and safely access the servers. The connection is secure and provides protection to the servers against external attacks. The access of FortiClient to the platform is very simple and allows access to customer data and information from fixed or mobile terminal. It also has the degree of security is good and prevents unauthorized personnel from accessing confidential information.

With this application your system ca run smoothly and you can work in safe and secure environment. FortiClient for Windows offers many benefit like: Fabric Integration, Remote Access, Management & Updates, Advanced Endpoint Protection, other features such as: AntiVirus, SSL-VPN, Security Fabric Telemetry, Compliance Enforcement, Web Filtering, IPSec VPN, Application Firewall, 2-Factor Authentication, Vulnerability Scan, WAN Optimization, On-net detection for auto-VPN, Rebranding, Anti-Exploit.

The application is ease connects you to your personal PC desktop, your client, corporate VPN when you need it to, not much more to say about it. Installation was easy. FortiClient for Windows it is easier to upload information to the server from anywhere with access to the network. You can enter the secure server, since we implemented this tool.

FortiClient is the best end point protection suite contains all required features so this product helped very much. Overall, Fortinclient completely protects your system and data from all kind of virus attacks and provides you safe environment.

Features of FortiClient

Antivirus protection

Security Fabric Telemetry

Proactive endpoint defense

Automated threat containment

Broad endpoint visibility

Endpoint compliance and vulnerability management

Secure remote access

Easy to deploy and manage

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

