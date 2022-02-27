Nobody wants just any visitor accessing sensitive programs and apps on their machine. Protect your privacy with Password Door for PC Windows, a system utility that lets you set up different passwords to gain access to the applications and tools you want. It is a simple, handy, and easy-to-use tool that allows you to limit access to the folders and files on your computer while keeping them encrypted in order to prevent unauthorized third parties from accessing them. This can be done simply by setting a password that you decide on or randomly generating by the program.

License: Trial

Author: TopLang

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Password Door for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Password Door Overview

Password Door allows you to set a password to protect your computer by locking out access to programs and files that contain sensitive information. With Password Door, you can password-protect important Windows applications, including Internet browsers and e-mail applications. This is a good way to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing confidential information saved on your computer’s hard drive. The program also makes it possible to secure some of the Windows operating system’s tools and utilities, such as MSConfig and Task Manager. It aims to simplify the task of entering passwords into applications and system tools launched inside Windows, whether they are on your hard drive or on removable media.

Easy to install and designed to be invisible, Password Door is the best way to safeguard access to applications and data on your computer. Allow specific users or groups to access some of the passwords while denying access to others, while not affecting their use of the remaining programs at all. With Password Door, you can: Schedule Protection, Protection Modes, Multiple Protection Items, Matrix Password, Self-Protection, and more.

Password Door is a program that will make your computer more secure. The door is transparent to the user and requires minimal intervention, with the same password valid at all times. Password Door includes auditing tools to show you what applications have already been protected.

Features of Password Door for PC

Schedule Protection

Protection Modes

Multiple Protection Items

Matrix Password

Self-Protection

Recheck allowed programs when the system is idle

Recheck allowed programs when the schedule is in disabled hours

Limit the use time of a program per day

Enhanced protection mode

Multiple languages

Color scheme, font

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

