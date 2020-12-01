Microsoft Teams for PC is workplace conversation application (chat, video meetings, file storage and application integration) developed by Microsoft Inc. Unlike other communication tools that can be found out there Microsoft Teams gives you an excellent integration with Microsoft OneDrive. This application allow you create groups easily without forcing the users to create new accounts. Microsoft Teams cover all the basic need to keep your teams communicated in the same thread. Microsoft Teams was simple amazing, the integration was really easy, and the tool is really affordable, anyone are really satisfied. It is still a super communication tool that all Microsoft Office.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Teams for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The interface is very easy to use, it is pretty easy to navigate. With Microsoft Teams offers activity management, document collaboration, file sharing and many more. In a single app we will get more and lot more features. This also provide you instant chatting, video calling and screen sharing options. Another important aspect is that we can also schedule meetings with Teams. The application is great to be able to share in a single environment the group work space for a better understanding of the tasks.

Microsoft teams has allowed all users to utilize time effectively by scheduling meetings online. You can also chat and upload any files in storage. The application is easy to share documents with the people in my team seamlessly. It is effective in collaborating with people within the same team but spread across different locations. It’s easy to start new conversations and start video calls. You can even take over other people’s screens if they need help.

Teams has been one of Microsoft’s success stories, the ability to collaborate and communicate is very intuitive and easy to use. Overall, Microsoft Teams is a great application, easy to use that facilitates interpersonal communication between people in the department. I definitely recommend Microsoft Teams, for small or large teams it will be of great help and facilitate the communication of people.

Features of Microsoft Teams for PC

Easily manage your team’s projects with file editing and sharing on the go

Connect face to face with HD audio and video

Join meetings from almost anywhere

Chat privately or in groups

Communicate with the entire team in dedicated channels

Mention individual team members

Focus on what matters most by saving important conversations and customizing your notifications

Search your chats and team conversations to quickly

Get the enterprise-level security and compliance

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Microsoft Teams is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.