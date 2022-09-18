The driving test is completely free and offers accurate results for any type of device. These tests measure your mobile connectivity through the internet, showing you how fast or slow your connection will likely be around the world. OpenSignal for PC Windows will examine your speeds and provide a detailed analysis, alerting you of potential problems with the network. The app is available from both the Play Store and Windows Store. OpenSignal offers a quick and easy way to find out which carrier is fastest where you live, work and play.

License: Free

Author: Opensignal Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: OpenSignal for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

OpenSignal Overview

Whether you’re traveling or on the road for business, OpenSignal lets you see which carrier offers the best coverage in your area so you can plan ahead. OpenSignal is the world’s fastest and easiest way to test your mobile Internet connection speed, find nearby mobile networks and Wi-Fi access points, and see your data usage. OpenSignal is a no-brainer for anyone with a phone. Start with our free app to measure your connection speeds or visit opensignal.com on your computer.

OpenSignal speed tests measure your internet speed results, which vary based on where you are located. The speed test runs on common internet CDN servers to ensure you get truly accurate results. With OpenSignal, you can be safe in the knowledge that you’ll have an internet connection wherever you go. This is the perfect tool for those who enjoy traveling but want to make sure they have access to fast and reliable internet.

Just download the app, run a speed test and see how your phone performs in real-world conditions. OpenSignal is the only mobile speed test that measures 3G/4G/LTE speeds from all major providers in the USA and Canada. Overall, OpenSignal is the simplest way to test your mobile and cellular connectivity.

Features of OpenSignal for PC

Speed test for mobile and Wifi internet

Video playback test

Connectivity and speed test coverage map

Cell tower compass

Connection availability stats

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download OpenSignal app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for OpenSignal.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download OpenSignal APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded OpenSignal.

