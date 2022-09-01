Is your PC being hacked? Find out with Angry IP Scanner. This easy-to-use, fast port scanner is perfect for security-minded individuals and organizations. Scan your IP address, find the offending device, and take measures to make sure it never happens again. It is cross-platform and lightweight – scans faster than any other app. Angry IP scanner is here for your rescue! Just download the application and in minutes you can scan any IP address with just one click! Gone are the days of being frustrated.

License: Free

Author: angryziber

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Angry IP Scanner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Angry IP Scanner Overview

Angry IP Scanner is a scanning tool with a user-friendly interface that allows you to get all the information about the devices located on your local network or even on remote networks. The program scans all addresses that you specify and allows you to see them all in one window, whereas some other programs require their users to run several separate applications if they want to check different devices. This is a high-speed IP and port scanner. It can also be used to detect alive hosts. The program provides real-time reporting and an automatically updated database.

When it comes to scanning IP addresses and ports, Angry IP Scanner is probably the fastest one on the market. The program is extremely lightweight and offers an impressive array of features including ping, traceroute, and whois functions. It also supports both TCP and UDP scans as well as operating system fingerprinting.

You can easily configure the program to scan one or more specific ports or the entire network range. Angry IP Scanner is compatible with all network operating systems and platforms, including Linux, Macintosh, and Windows. Overall, Angry IP Scanner is a very fast IP scanner that can scan an IP address range and detect all devices connected to the network. The tool is free and it works on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux.

Features of Angry IP Scanner for PC

Scans local networks as well as Internet

IP Range, Random, or file in any format

Exports results in many formats

Extensible with many data fetchers

Provides command-line interface

Over 29 million downloads

Free and open-source

Works on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Installation not required

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

