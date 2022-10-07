We’re sure you’ll agree that NetSim is the easiest way to learn IOT and prepare for your lab exam success. So, in addition to changing the way you study for exams, it throws in these great features to help you start learning faster and finish preparations quickly. When you’re learning to master Cisco’s networking products, NetSim helps you accomplish the task. This tool is able to simulate the IOT of popular Cisco devices, making it great for practice sessions. You can practice configuring a router or switch with guided labs and lab content from Official Cisco Certification guides or create your own lab using any IOT image.

NetSim Network Simulator Overview

NetSim is a network simulation program that runs on a desktop or laptop computer and simulates Cisco Systems’ routers, switches, network modules, and other software. You can run NetSim from your Windows PC and access the various hardware devices to configure and test protocols, analyze system performance, view statistics, and learn about general networking issues by experiencing them first-hand in the simulator. NetSim gives you a complete Cisco networking environment that runs right on your Windows PC.

It lets you build your Cisco networking knowledge while working in a familiar environment. Get started quickly with prebuilt lab environments, which include server images, lab setups, and interactive training lessons. And once you master your current labs and are ready to learn something new, use the user-friendly interface to quickly build new labs with different configuration scenarios using a network diagram tool.

Gain hands-on experience with guided labs covering the skills necessary to successfully complete your Cisco certification. Overall, NetSim for PC Windows lets you get started quickly with guided labs that help build your skills to pass your exam. The application is a simple way to learn, practice, and master the essential Cisco IOT commands for your exam.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

