Cisco Packet Tracer for PC is a cross platform visual simulation tool for Microsoft Windows. This software was developed and published by Cisco Systems Inc. Its a great starting tool in networking, you can implement various scenarios with ease. With this special software, you can learn and easily create a network topology or just copy an existing modern computer network. You can also simulate and create a network without having a physical network, it is suitable for use by students or newcomers in the network world. Packet Tracer is a better system and is perfect for learning and acquiring skills afterwards. There are many tutorials on the Internet, video sharing, social media that can guide you through the network learning process using Packet Tracer.

License: Free

Author: Cisco System

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cisco Packet Tracer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

It’s use is very easy because it has a drag and drop feature and is very effective when configuring the network. Packet Tracer can also run as a hybrid network that combines physical networks and virtual networks that can be simulated. Cisco Packet Tracer is very complete, involving a variety of simulated Application Layer protocols, as well as basic routing with OSPF, EIGRP, RIP, BGP, to the extent required by the current CCNA curriculum. Packet Tracer also supports a multi-user system that allows multiple users to connect to it.

Packet Tracer primarily focuses on students who are already registered with the Cisco System to get a Certified Cisco Network Associate Academy. It’s also useful for educational tools that really help students or individuals who want to succeed in learning CCNA concepts and their basics. A software that is prepared for students or individuals registered in the CCNA program can freely download and use this tool free for educational use.

This tool apart from the above functions has certain aspects of computer networks, which can also be used for collaboration with others. Overall, the use of Packet Tracer is very helpful for students and individuals who want to quickly learn the methods needed in developing large scale networks.

Features of Cisco Packet Tracer for PC

Free for everyone, institutions, and individuals

Practice complete Cisco Packet Tracer labs

Equally useful program for learning for institutions and personal

Users can run simulations on all devices

You can run and practice Cisco IOS Operating System without any devices

Aligned workspace objects

Ability to deploy network devices to a specific rack

Accessibility update

Ability to name a physical rack

It can also run on a mobile device

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

