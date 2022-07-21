ASUS AI Suite is an all-in-one interface that integrates everything you need to control your motherboard and graphics card in one place. Manage your PC system settings, tuning, and even interact with remote control via a friendly graphical user interface. Maximize your PC performance with the fewest clicks necessary. It is the centralized control center that provides you with instant access to loads of useful information, a myDrives performance monitor, and many system-tuning tools. Whether you require a simple audio configuration, or complex data backup and system performance tuning, ASUS AI Suite has you covered.

License: Free

Author: ASUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ASUS AI Suite for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ASUS AI Suite Overview

AI Suite lets you have complete control over the motherboard. The easy-to-use interface allows users to supervise overclocking, energy management, and fan speed control. It helps users to easily and quickly find and address issues in terms of device performance. The application gives you comprehensive fan and temperature controls for up to four thermal sensors and lets you monitor your PC – for one-person or power users. It provides a user-friendly and intuitive interface that allows access to all features at any time during the Windows operating system.

With AI Suite, you can manage and monitor your PC system more efficiently. You can even control it remotely. The ASUS AI Suite is an easy way to use the power of your PC for all the projects you love. Along with a world-leading motherboard manufacturer and graphics card maker, ASUS AI Suite is your best choice to achieve your system tuning needs.

Overall, The ASUS AI Suite allows you to launch and operate all these utilities simultaneously. Just click on the utility you need and go! The virtual fan speed controller allows you to adjust the cooling settings easily and quickly.

Features of ASUS AI Suite for PC

System status monitoring

Custom CPU energy, voltage, etc tuning

Adjust fan speed

Ai overclocking

5-way tuning options

Auto power-saving optimization

Efficient energy-saving options

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

