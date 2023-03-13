As an Apple owner, you are used to doing everything on your portable devices. Sometimes though, it’s much more convenient to make use of the bigger screen of your desktop or laptop PC running Windows OS. LonelyScreen makes this task possible by means of a safe and easy-to-use app. LonelyScreen for PC Windows is a useful extension app designed to make your PC a fully-fledged AirPlay receiver. This powerful tool can be used to broadcast any content present on your iPhone or iPad screen, including movies, presentations, games, or anything else.

License: Trial

Author: IMTIGER Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LonelyScreen for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

LonelyScreen Overview

LonelyScreen turns your Windows computer into an AirPlay receiver. It is just a handy tool that makes it fast and easy to cast iPhone/iPad and Mac OS X screens on your PC. The software enables any PC running Windows to have the ability to function as an AirPlay receiver, thanks to a fully-featured AirPlay implementation that includes device-to-device and external streaming functionalities. You can use LonelyScreen to demo an app or demonstrate your latest creation to family members, friends, or coworkers by mirroring what. Deploy LonelyScreen apps onto your Windows PC, and you will be able to do more with your iPhone, Android, or iPad.

With LonelyScreen, you can remotely access your iDevice anytime and anywhere you have an internet connection. All you need to do is tap the “LonelyScreen” icon on your PC and a new window will pop up, showing your iDevice’s desktop. You can then make use of the HDMI output to push your iDevice’s image – and only its image – on the big screen. You can use it for presentations, streaming music or videos in bed or on your couch, or using any app or game that you normally can run on your phone or tablet.

LonelyScreen allows users to project the content of their iPhone, iPod, or iPad directly from their computers on any Windows PC. Overall, LonelyScreen for PC Windows is a full-featured solution that greatly expands the remote display capabilities of your end users, allowing them to connect their devices to any PC running LonelyScreen for Windows over a wireless AirPlay connection.

Features of LonelyScreen for PC

Simple and lightweight

Cast AirPlay to PC/MAC

Share on the Big Screen

Capture and Save

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

