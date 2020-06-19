Myki Password Manager Desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Myki is a password manager and authenticator application for Microsoft Windows developed by Myki Inc. The application eliminates the risks by safeguarding your passwords and sensitive data offline without cloud storage. The ease of use, the complexity yet simplicity, the security, the ability to use complex passwords will find in this software. Above all, Myki for Desktop is reliable, and that’s exactly what you need from a password manager and authenticator. Myki for Windows could use a UI refresh to make their visuals seem a little more modern.

License: Free

Author: Myki Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Myki

File Size:

It is convenient to store your identification credentials in a centralized place that is secure. The application will eliminates the need to keep track of often complex passwords for multiple websites. The application also has the fill forms and menu are also available by right clicking in the browser which adds to the ease of use. If you have passwords to manage, there is no question that Myki for Desktop is a viable solution for your team. Especially if you need clients to share sensitive information via account logins or maybe you can save your personal password.

Users can reset master password which really is a must for any product of this type. You can add a wide range of multi authentication factors depending on the device. It also will sync data across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and can import passwords from browsers, competitors. Myki works on almost every website. It’s easy to shut off users or change access. The browsers plugin saves a lot of time increasing the usability of the product.

Having your passwords in one place, easily managed, and the ability to turn off passwords is a huge help anyone. As password manager and authenticator this application has the potential to be a good product. Overall, the most helpful aspect is having all your passwords in one place is have Myki for Desktop.

Features of Myki

Cloud-less Storage of Passwords

No Master Password

Login across devices

Auto-fill 2FA tokens

Store your passwords offline

Grant login requests from your app

Share access without revealing the password

Manage your two-factor authentication tokens

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

