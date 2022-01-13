Do you want to play Android games on your PC? How about experiencing the Android OS as-is, with all of its features, running on your PC desktop? MuMu is the officially supported Android emulator for Windows PCs. MuMu Player is an Android emulator for gaming on your PC. With MuMu, you can use the mouse (instead of your fingers) to send commands to the emulator, giving you a much better experience when playing games. It also includes lots of other cool features: fullscreen and windowed modes, hardware-accelerated graphics, support for online multiplayer, and more. There are many Mumu emulators out there, but none as optimized for gaming as this one. It’s easy to install and use.

License: Free

Author: NetEase, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MuMu Android Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MuMu Player Android Emulator Overview

This is the latest version of MuMu for Android and it is being distributed as a preview version. Currently, Mumu enables you to run Mumu ROMs on your Windows PC and enjoy the beautiful UI, graphics, and other exclusive features included in these applications on your PC. The MuMu emulator runs Android applications on your PC with a full gamepad on top of Android/x86. Leveled for accuracy, optimized for speed and runtime performance, MuMu focuses on being the most optimized emulation for gaming and apps. You also can control any Android application from your PC with ease from the Mumu emulator.

With MuMu you can use apps, watch videos and browse the internet, all from your computer window. Enjoy all applications available for android devices. The free version only allows you to test, but the paid version gives you full access to all possibilities of the Apk files your downloads. The emulator also allows users to run multiple apps at once. Mumu is a lightweight program that has been optimized for accuracy, stability, and fast performance.

Mumu comes with the ability to perform lag-free recording with the added bonus of an image and sound editor. With Mumu, users can easily install and play high-quality, 3D games at a maximum resolution of 1600×900 pixels. Many other Android emulators just can’t handle these demanding and highly bandwidth-intensive games.

Features of MuMu Android Player Emulator for PC

Easy and simple to use

Faster loading

Keyboard and mouse support

Keyboard mapping

Gamepad controls can be import and export

Virtualization Technology

Virtual machine Hyper-V

High definition Big Screen

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

