MX Player latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MX Player is a video player and indian video streaming site developed by MX Media. You can watch web show, comedy video, drama, reality show, movie, tv channel, music and live TV in one application. The application offers advanced hardware acceleration, sharing (files, music, and application) and subtitle support. MX player is be the best video player with best user interface, it’s good that you started online streaming platform but there was no need to attach it with the main application. MX Player has a solution of all of these in one application installed. It’s been the appeal and visibly the best feature it has to offer.

It has many features including: Powerful video player, Hardware acceleration, Multi-core device’s performance, Easily zoom in and out by pinching and swiping, Subtitle gesture, File sharing application for fast file transfer without mobile data usage, Kids lock and more. Subtitle formats: DVD, DVB, SSA/*ASS* subtitle tracks, SubStation Alpha(.ssa/.*ass*) with full styling, SAMI(.smi) with Ruby tag support, SubRip(.srt), MicroDVD(.sub), VobSub(.sub/.idx), SubViewer2.0(.sub), MPL2(.mpl), TMPlayer(.txt), Teletext, PJS(.pjs), WebVTT(.vtt) and more.

With MX Player you can manage your video files using it, transfering, copying or cutting your videos within the internal folders of your phone, offline. With the current update where you could only share online after selecting some videos, this is good. You can do everything you want a video player to do: slide to forward, backward, volume up, down brightness high, low; backward audio play, autoplay, play from last left, add subs, and many more.

It always keeps in awe as it improves on its update. It keeps expending the myriad of media formats out there with every updates. MX Player also has support for all video formats so you wouldn’t have to search for a media player to play any particular video format. Overall, it’s the best free video player for any devices.

Features of MX Player

Powerful video player

Hardware acceleration

Multi-core device’s performance

Easily zoom in and out by pinching and swiping

Subtitle gesture

File sharing application for fast file transfer without mobile data usage

Kids lock

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download MX Player app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for MX Player.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download MX Player APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded MX Player.

