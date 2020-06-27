HandBrake full latest version download free offline installer for all windows 32 and 64 bit. HandBrake is a free and open source video transcoder created by HandBrake Community. This program transcodes video and audio from nearly any format to a handful of modern ones, this allows the user to use a copy of the software freely. You can convert from DVD, CD or ISO files and then convert it to more general formats such as MP4, MKV, M4V, AVI, MPEG and audio files like MP3, Flac, AAC, AC3 and others. HandBrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection (pirate).

License: Free

Author: HandBrake Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HandBrake

File Size: 10 Mb

As a free program, HandBrake has all the functions needed from a premium software. This program will be useful for everyone because of this function, it also has an interface that is very simple and easy to learn for beginners. Apart from the functions that are very useful, this also has a small and lightweight size that doesn’t require high computer specifications. To be specific, it enhances the DVD ripping speed and performance greatly by making the utmost of multi core processor.

Ripping DVD, Blu Ray Disc to hard drive helps protect DVD (especialy the older, expensive and memorable ones) from being damaged, scratched or lost, saving much visible space at home at the same time. By storing the software on the hard drive or cloud drive will provide you a longer protection when compared to the physical disc chip. Storing physical disc library into hard drive in digital format endows owners more freedom to enjoy them on smart devices.

You can open various videos comfortably and safely in (Android devices, iPhone, iPad, HDTV and etc). HandBrake is a simple, easy and fast video and audio transcoding. For those that want more choice, tweak many basic and advanced options to improve your encodes. Overall, if you are looking for the right transcoding you can try it for free.

Features of HandBrake

Built-in Device Presets

Can process most common multimedia files and any DVD

Supports Video Encoders: QuickSync, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, VP8, VP9 and Theora

Supports Audio Encoders: AAC / HE-AAC, MP3, Flac, AC3, or Vorbis

Video Filters: Deinterlacing, Decomb, Denoise, Detelecine, Deblock, Grayscale, Cropping and scaling

Batch Scan and Queueing of encodes

Subtitles (VobSub, Closed Captions CEA-608, SSA, SRT)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

