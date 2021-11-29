Have you been drawing, designing, and sketching digitally for years? Are you tired of the limitations of other applications? Introducing Affinity Designer Windows. It’s time to take your creativity to the next level. With features like unlimited layers and effects to help you design better than ever before, Affinity Designer Windows is the right choice for all your creative projects. Affinity Designer is a vector graphics editor developed by Serif for macOS, iPad OS, and Microsoft Windows. A great tool for creating everything from concept art to print projects, it’s the perfect tool for any designer or artist looking to create an outstanding document.

License: Paid

Author: Serif Europe

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: Affinity Designer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

Affinity Designer Overview

Affinity Designer is a professional graphic design app that lets you create near-exact replicas of your designs in the real world. Bring your ideas to life with tons of shape tools, intuitive drawing tools, and seamless compatibility with Illustrator CC. A powerful all-in-one solution, Affinity Designer for Windows will put you in control of any project. The features include Unlimited artboards, Saveable history with alternate futures, Customizable keyboard shortcuts, Continuous slice export, Advanced grids, snapping, and alignment, Linked symbols, and constraints and more.

Design your way, not your tools. With Affinity Designer, you have the power to create anything you could imagine. With a wide range of tools and vector effects, you can be as creative as you want, while being sure of the quality of your work. All of this is wrapped up in an intuitive interface with customizable workspaces and tons of useful shortcuts.

As an award-winning graphics editing tool, Affinity Designer is the top choice for artists, photographers, and designers alike. With its recent redesign, it’s as powerful as ever. It’s now easier than ever to create graphic designs with professional-grade features like Projection Painting, which makes the impossible possible. So stop wasting your time with other tools.

Features of Affinity Designer for PC

Unlimited artboards

Saveable history with alternate futures

Customizable keyboard shortcuts

PSD, AI, PDF, SVG, JPG, TIFF, EXR

Continuous slice export

CMYK, 16 & 32bit RGB, Pantone, ICC profiles

Advanced grids, snapping, and alignment

Linked symbols and constraints

Pan and zoom at 60fps

Live gradients, effects, and adjustments

Real-time blend mode previews

All transforms and curve edits previewed live

Optimized for documents of any complexity

Handle 1000s of objects with no lag

Organize with layer groups and color tagging

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

