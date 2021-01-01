Media Player Classic Black Editon (MPC BE) for PC is a free and open-source video and audio player for Windows developed by Gabest, Doom9 forum users. The application has a lot more options than the Operating System default media player and the best part is that is open source and free. You can use it for media playing in your organization and you can also use it on your home PC. With Media Player Classic BE, you do not have to download any external codec to make it work. MPC BE is the possibility of integrating subtitles and other languages into video files.

License: Free

Author: Gabest, Doom9 forum users

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MPC BE for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Media Player Classic MPC BE Overview

Media Player Classic BE is an amazing player, it opens all kinds of formats with great speed, even large ones, and in a fluid and stable way. The program has many features and options and it is not necessary to do facilities besides codecs or plugins to complement the program. The application contains many customization options and on top of that with a free version. It is software that complements the minimum requirements to work, both for personal and business use.

MPC BE is very light and easy to install. With a basic and fast installation, without external downloads, and with very complete functionalities for reproduction. It is a program that allows you to view videos and also play music or any type of audio. It is a free program that offers a large number of options and is totally customizable. It is a great program that is great both for professionals and for personal use.

If you use Windows Media player you should install this software because it will help you a lot. Overall, it is the best video and audio playback software. I will recommend MPC BE both to companies, students, and home users, as it is versatile, easy to use, convenient, free, and very fast when it comes to reproducing any format.

Features of MPC BE for PC

Auto detects all mobile phone video and music files

All video formats

Thumbnail displays of videos and multi audio streams and Multiple subtitle tracks support

Video zoom options (aspect, full, custom)

Supports auto-rotation, aspect-ratio adjustments

Screen brightness and Volume button provided to Control brightness and Volume button

Resume points remembered for all your audio & videos

Delete files, rename, play pause operation

Audio and Video sharing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. MPC BE is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.