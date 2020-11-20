Do you like playing full screen games, or you want to change games that can’t be full screen easily without bugs? Borderless Gaming is a real solution. Borderless Gaming for PC is a open source software, simple tool that allow you make fullscreen mode in any game. The application developed and published by AndrewMD5, Codeusa for Windows. This is extremely helpful in games that do not allow windowed fullscreen mode. It also life saver for tons of games that minimize when you tab out or lock the cursor in the window and a must have for every gamers toolbox.

License: Free

Author: AndrewMD5, Codeusa

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Borderless Gaming for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Borderless Gaming is a fantastic tool that allows you to force games to be fullscreen borderless. The application is ease of use and is super useful for games that do not have a built in setting for this and especially helpful when playing these types of games on more than one monitor. It’s a nice little software / App that allows you to quickly and painlessly alt-tab when you wanna. With Borderless Gaming for Windows, you can also drop a nice little watermark on your screen and it will show up in game.

This application allows you to put any game into Borderless mode which is the only mode you should be playing games in. The setting of the application has only once messed up the mouse offset, but it’s easy to fix. It can be both shut down and started back up again while in-game with no difficulties, it’s also incredibly cheap for brand new paid version. Borderless Gaming also great for those gamers who stream to have alt tag accessibility all the time.

You can get a free version of ‘Borderless Gaming’ off Github that does the exact same thing, but you can bought paid version it on Steam store to support the creators and to have all of your applications on one platform. Borderless Gaming is a such a helpful tool, I can absolutely recommend it.

Features of Borderless Gaming for PC

Free and open source software

Ease of use

Play your favorite games in a borderless window

No more time consuming alt-tabs or the risk of crashing

A guide or change the music playing in the background

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

