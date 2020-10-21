Microsoft Office 2019 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Microsoft Office offers several tools for staff and students to use and manage to make their activities including: Microsoft Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MS Access, MS Visio, MS Publisher and MS Outlook. With many functions and useful features, many professionals focus on getting the most out of these programs. Having all of the office applications available is paramount to daily work activities. Word and Excel are the main applications which is often used, using Excel to look up data in a large number of formats, being able to create the required spreadsheets, making job presentations is also very easy.

It has many features and function including: Add visual impact, Break the language barrier, LaTeX equation support, New functions TEXTJOIN, CONCAT, IFS, and more, Run a slide show with your digital pen, Find what you’re looking for with Zoom, Add motion with Morph, Inking is where it’s at, Visualize your data with new charts, Large Number (bigint) data type, Easily link tasks, Task progress at a glance, Kick-start your diagrams, Bring ideas to life, One-click fixes for accessibility issues, Helpful sounds improve accessibility and many more.

In MS Office 2019, you will find many tools such as: new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and so much more. With Microsoft Office 2019 you can continue your work on any device with none hassle of transferring files from one system. You can also to another just by signing in to Office online and syncing the devices through this software.

Because of the developers and the code, the software is very much secure to use. The most important about Microsoft Office 2019 is to be taken care of while using any software is enterprise security, real time update and real time collaboration. Overall, this is the best office suite for Microsoft Windows because compatibility with other software is great.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

