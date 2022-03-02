You won’t believe your eyes! Try Puffin Browser today, and see for yourself why we’re the market leaders in cloud computing. With Puffin, loading web pages on your phone and PC will be as fast as lightning! This browser also enables access to flash content and provides a 100% quality experience. Getting online has never been so fast and easy! Puffin Browser is the #1 browser on the planet and has been transforming the Internet since 2011. Your computer thinks it’s loading pages locally, but in reality, it’s tapping into super-computing power to load them instantly.

License: Free

Author: CloudMosa Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Puffin Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Puffin Secure Browser Overview

Puffin is a web browser that provides impressive page load speeds and great graphics rendering thanks to its ability to leverage remote cloud servers for computationally intensive tasks. Puffin is a cloud-based web browser with impressive page load speeds. The app uses remote servers to tackle computationally intensive tasks, so you will get the best graphics rendering and page loading speeds. There is nothing to install or configure, so you can use it on any device and any internet connection. It’s fast, safe, and secure.

With the help of cloud servers, Puffin Web Browser brings the desktop web browsing experience to tablets and smartphones. It renders the full versions of web pages quickly and reliably and also supports Flash with excellent performance on iPads and iPhones. Puffin Web Browser includes Adobe-Flash-Over-Cloud now without additional in-app-purchase. Here’s how it works: You type a web address into the browser, the browser sends the request to Puffin’s server, the server opens and renders the website, then sends back an optimized version of the site to your device.

Overall, Puffin is the fastest web browser in the world. It renders the full versions of web pages quickly. You will be able to enjoy your browsing experience on PC and mobile devices. The most recent version of Puffin Web Browser on Windows supports Adobe Flash over the cloud during the daytime.

Features of Puffin Browser for PC

Safeguards your devices

Averts cybersecurity threats

Intuitive and effective

Cloud Protection

Flash Support

Data Savings

Wicked Fast

Unparalleled loading speeds

Fastest JavaScript engine

Ad Blocker Included

Mobile & desktop modes for full web experience

Download to cloud capabilities (up to 1GB in size per file)

Theater mode for flash videos and games

Virtual trackpad & gamepad

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Puffin Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.