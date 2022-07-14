See and control remote computers as if you were sitting in front of them. You can use any Internet connection to see and control computers in real-time regardless of their operating system, whether they are on or off, at the office or on the road. ShowMyPC lets you remotely access your Windows PC, Mac, or iPhone. No extra hardware is required. Enjoy quick and easy remote access to your PCs, phones, and tablets – wherever they are by syncing displays, dragging and dropping files, or working on spreadsheets together. Remotely view your computers’ desktops and full application functionality in real-time across all remote platforms.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ShowMyPC for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ShowMyPC Overview

The application offers all of the services you need to enable your team to work quickly and efficiently. The application provides secure, fast, reliable connections across multiple platforms, so you can focus on more important matters. ShowMyPC is a cross-platform remote access service with many useful features. Use the easy-to-use and reliable ShowMyPC cloud service to access your PCs running Windows OS. View, operate, and control your unattended PCs remotely using your iPhone, iPad, Android-powered devices, Macs, and PC workstations.

With ShowMyPC, you access and control your computers remotely, and share and facilitate collaboration with multiple people. Connect to your PC from anywhere: home, in the office, or on a mobile device – ideal for remote support and also for controlling unattended PCs. With a free local app that integrates with the internet service, accessing ShowMyPC is easy. Several add-ons are available to complement the service and extend its capabilities.

Overall, The PC Windows version of ShowMyPC provides easy remote access and fast remote setup of computers via the Internet. Connect with a single click from home, office, or on the road, in order to provide remote help and access unattended PCs. With ShowMyPC you can share your desktop, give presentations, and view the screens of colleagues or clients in real-time.

Features of ShowMyPC for PC

Session Transfer

Session Recording

Remote Control

File Transfer

Diagnostic Tools

Screen Sharing

Live Chat

Feedback Collection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

