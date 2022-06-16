ViPER4Windows is one of the best tweaking applications for Windows you can find for free. It can help you to change your audio quality in a simple way. The app comes with its own audio post-processing algorithms and a wide variety of tools that can boost the clarity, volume, and detail of any sound played back on Windows PCs. Though the app itself is mostly for gaming, it works just as well on any other audio source you may have. It automatically detects your current audio driver and allows you to add EQ curves in many ways.

License: Free

Author: Viper4Windows

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ViPER4Windows for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ViPER4Windows Overview

The program fixes sound issues on many versions of Windows, whether it is a basic laptop or a high-end audiophile stereo sound system. It can be used to fix common problems on the target computer, and also to achieve high-fidelity high-quality sound output on portable computers with simple speakers or headphones. The program is available for free from the author’s website; however, you can support the project by buying a license that enables advanced features such as Denoise and Virtualizer capabilities.

ViPER4Windows is the first and only application that allows you to adjust the gain values. The app comes with its own advanced audio enhancement algorithms and a wide variety of tools that can help improve the sound quality of any Windows PC with almost all modern versions of Windows OS. Purify your audio playback: Get the most out of your PC by configuring your sound card to offer optimum surround, bass boost, and volume. Improve overall clarity and volume of sound on laptops, headphones, and PCs. Tune Windows Audio settings to match your audio hardware.

Overall, ViPER4Windows is compatible with most of the sound cards. It is available for free but offers a premium and latest version which is a little expensive but offers a lot of features. The interface is very user-friendly, simple, and clean.

Features of ViPER4Windows for PC

ViPER4Windows is a sound enhancement software

ViPER4Windows works as a standalone application

It can also be used as a plug-in

Multiband audio compression

Equalizer

Sound Effects

Bass booster

SoundCloud Integration

Spotify integration

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

