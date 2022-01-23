Want to bring your ideas to life? Lumion is the architectural visualization software of choice for architects, engineers, interior designers, students, and any other creative professional. Lumion’s intuitive interface makes the process of designing a building simple. The software helps you create a story about your design that will captivate and inspire. Now everyone can experience the feeling of actually being there. The feeling of being inside your creation, as it actually exists in its environment with true-to-detail light, atmosphere, and reflections. Lumion maximizes what you can do with the available rendering power to create impressive visuals – faster.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: Lumion for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

Lumion Overview

Lumion for PC Windows gives you the power to visualize your designs like never before. Create stunning renders with precise detail, full of atmosphere and emotion. Embed video and audio, use our particle system to create truly unique effects, and try out our new material editor for some truly breathtaking results. With Lumion, you can showcase how amazing your buildings are. You don’t have to be an expert in architectural design. The crowd will love your vision. Pick from thousands of high-quality video backgrounds to ensure your final result matches the vision in your head.

Overall, Lumion for PC Windows is a professional architectural rendering and animation software that helps you create stunning visuals from your 3D models. Quickly add realistic materials, lighting, shadows, effects, and animations for your interior and exterior designs.

Features of Lumion for PC

High-quality preview

Fine-detail Nature (Pro only)

Displacement mapping

Import your own displacement maps (Lumion 10.3)

Real Skies at night (Pro only)

Aurora Borealis (Pro only)

Photo Matching (Pro only)

Heightmaps for OSM (Pro only)

AI Artist Styles

New objects (Lumion 10.5)

New materials

Paint placement

LiveSync for AutoCAD (Lumion 10.3)

Custom materials library

Landscape cutter

Ease in/out control for movie clips

Improved object library

Improved DWG import

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

