Dashlane Portable for PC is password manager and password generator for Windows, developed by Dashlane Team. Using Dashlane has allowed user to securely create new or tough passwords for our most used site and programs. It has the ability to create a random password that is unique, secure, and the ability to access those passwords from any platform securely. This app makes it easy, allows for a seamless way to do so and not fear you will forget and get locked out of sites. With hundreds of passwords to keep track, Dashlane allows you to track things, keep them secure and share with co-workers as needed. Dashlane offers a competitive suite of features at a reasonable price.

Dashlane does what you want it to do and ensures that your data is protected. It gives the feeling of being a software which is very well developed and structured along its entire features. It also prevents teams from missing information or resetting team passwords for multi-user accounts and having to reset it. As individuals, you can use the program, to keep our information safe and secure. Browser auto fill is nice. It does have a tendency to add more identities for the same domain and then not know if you change your password on the same domain.

Dashlane does more than create, save, and autofill your passwords. The application as a password manager and handler which gave me a decent amount of features that turned out to be very useful for the use. Dashlane for Windows is what a great tool to have, it can create random passwords for all the sites you visit. All passwords are securely in one place, and if you need to share it with anyone, its as easy as giving them access.

Dashlane for PC desktop will helps to keep site passwords secret and secure. It offers an integration with most platforms and works as advertised. I will recommendation for all of those business persons looking for a strong password manager is to give a try to this software.

Features of Dashlane Portable for PC

Password storage and autofill

Password Generator

Secure Notes and documents

Identity Dashboard

Instant online protection

Dark Web Monitoring and personalized alerts

VPN for WiFi protection

Secure Sharing

Emergency contacts

The best way to share important accounts

Sync across platforms and all your devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

