Loom latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Loom is a free screen and video recording software developed by Loom, Inc. Loom is a great tool to use when you need to communicate ideas quickly and effectively. Loom which helps to direct something or teach someone with the use of browser screen. With this application users can use it to increase their productivity more effectively and encourage teammate to clear their problems with ease. It also gives the freedom to share thing with anyone with just sharing the video url.

License: Free

Author: Loom, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Loom

File Size:

Loom as a way to quickly walk through the pages and accurately describe action points. Loom Application is that it doesn’t look like the traditional software or tools used to. It has a rich kind of user interface and amazing intreractive funtionlities. The application run on most of the platforms like Windows or Mac or it has a extension for Google Chrome. It was such a great experience that it allow to view and share the old video created by Loom.

You can choose the quality of the recorded video, also the ability to choose if you want to record your microphone or camera. The possibility to organize the recorded content within the web application will helps everyone to have a quick way to find specific content when it’s needed. You won’t regret it, it’s so easy to use, so easy to share the recorded content.

This can replace a whole meeting or a conference call in many cases. It might take you a few videos to get used to the feel of it, especially if you’re not used to recording yourself. I would like to recommended this to everyone whether he is developer or businessman or some other.

Features of Loom

Free screen recording application

Video recording, simplified

Clarity with a human touch

Capture your screen

Record your front facing camera

Narrate it all at once

Instantly share with a simple link

No switching apps or upload required

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Loom is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.