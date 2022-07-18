Do you want to use your desktop applications in other operating systems and devices? With FreeRDP, you can create any type of remote desktop connection (Terminal Server, Citrix, VNC, etc) with the help of a standard RDP protocol client. Enjoy the freedom of using your software wherever you want, the way you want it, in a world where interoperability can finally liberate your computing experience. It’s time to stop using the slow and unresponsive RDP client that you’re used to! FreeRDP is a native RDP client for Windows 10, with multi-touch support, an easy connection wizard, a tight interface, and more. You can forget about the old days of sluggish remote desktop sessions.

License: Free

Author: FreeRDP

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FreeRDP for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

FreeRDP Overview

With FreeRDP you can connect to your remote computer (or another local resource) from anywhere and at any time, either within a LAN or over the Internet. It has been designed to work as simply and as transparently as possible while providing protocol features that are needed for local applications such as drag-and-drop operations. You can remotely use any Windows, Linux, and Android device while keeping the same high-security standards as with proprietary RDP clients.

Screen sharing is an important part of any collaboration. Don’t use a clunky, slow 3rd party app – use the best! FreeRDP is the fastest, simplest, and most secure way to connect to your Windows and Linux machines with just a few clicks. Access your data and files anytime, anywhere without any hassle. You’ll be able to share your entire desktop or single application in seconds.

Overall, FreeRDP is a free and open-source application to connect to your Windows and Linux servers through the use of graphical sessions, printer redirection, sound redirection, and clipboard redirection. With FreeRDP, you can enjoy a native RDP client that connects using all the bells and whistles of Microsoft Remote Desktop.

Features of FreeRDP for PC

Remote Desktop

Remote Desktop Server

Support for Multiple Monitors

Network and Admin

Remote Work and Education

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

