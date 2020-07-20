Lightshot Portable latest version offline installer download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a lightweight, easy to use and free screen capture software? try Lightshot. Lightshot Portable is screenshot tool or screen capture for Microsoft Windows by Skillbrains. It is a super lightweight tool, easy to use and install, its functions and the variety of formats to save and edit the captures are great. Once you open Lightshot, you can take a screenshot, everything, you just draw a frame over the area you need. You can adjust the line width using the scroll wheel on your mouse. You can also add text, of course you can choose the color yourself. The best thing is that while cropping the particular region of the PC screen.

License: Free

Author: Skillbrains

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Lightshot Portable

File Size:

Lightshot screen capture software is the perfect balance of features and functionality. Lightshot offers several possibilities such as saving to our hard disk in JPG, PNG or BMP formats, copying to clipboard or manually online upload. It covers online editor so that you can edit screenshots instantly when taking them or later using a powerful online editor. Lightshot is available for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explore and also Opera Browser. To take screenshot, just hit the PrntScr hotkey on your keyboard or you can click the application.

The application is fast and it can take screenshots immediately. You have the option to upload screenshots after snapping them and then you can share the URL to anyone you wish like your friend, colleague and more. Lightshot can take screenshots of anything you want to save for future reference or to share. This tool for capturing visual information, largely with documenting steps needed for procedures and other documentation needs.

Lightshot is the best screenshot software and it is easy to use like another screen capture software such as: Greenshot and ShareX. If you want a simple and intuitive screenshot software, try Lightshot right now. Overall, Lightshot is one of the best snipping tool for Microsoft Windows and easy to share the product to colleagues, friends and clients.

Features of Lightshot Portable

Fast screenshot of selected area

Easy to use application

Share screenshots via Internet

Powerful editors

Similar image search

Various Platforms

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Lightshot Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.