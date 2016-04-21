ShareX for PC is a free and open-source screen capture, file sharing, and productivity tool for Microsoft Windows by ShareX Team. This application like Snipping Tools and Lightshot can be used to capture full screen or partial screenshots. It provides a quick and hassle-free way of taking screenshots of any window, region, or entire screen. ShareX with a single keypress can capture or record selected area from the screen and automatically save them to your hard disk. It can also be modified or edit images file using image effects so you can give watermarks and instantly upload them to an image or file hosting service.

ShareX is easily the best screenshot tool that is currently available on the internet that is completely free of charge. This program has a very good interface, easy to use by everyone, and very fast. There are many configurable screen capture settings such as transparent window capture, delayed capture, showing the cursor, multiple region selections with different shapes, etc. All the similar software like Gyazo, have very few screenshot types, while ShareX has a wide array of screenshotting types (GIF, mp4, and taking screenshots at the same time).

With this application, you can use this software to screen record movies or screenshot games and create a simple image GIF. In addition, you can record anything you want in video or GIF formats. This has a color picker, a QR code creator and reader, a DNS changer, and more. You will wonder how you took screenshots without this after getting it. You can use it as a DNS changer, you can even use it to tweet stuff, it’s pretty much all good stuff in one program.

ShareX is the best screenshot software around it can upload and give you the link on your clipboard ready for you to paste it in less than a second. It’s a really, really useful piece of software. If you can get this, get it. I can assure you it is worth it. Overall, this application it mush have for anyone which will capture images on the monitor screen.

Free and easy to use

Environmentally friendly (RAM use)

Very useful

Can take Capture in all mode (includes Full Screen) on any programs

Can make .gif image and screen recording

Can see OCR (Optical Character Recognition), which means you can copy available capture text on OCR Window

Upload capture to Imgur

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

